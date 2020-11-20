A SUPERMARKET with two large York stores is giving care workers 10 per cent off their shopping.

From today (November 20), all Blue Light Card holders, including care workers, will be able to get 10 per cent off in Morrisons, which has large stores in Foss Island's Road and Acomb in York.

Those in the Ambulance Service, Border Force, British Army, Fire Service, HM Coastguard, Prison Service, Police, Red Cross, Reserve Armed Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Marines and Royal Navy are all eligible for the discount as well as Social Care Workers, HM Armed Forces Veterans, Community First Responders and Second Line Responders.

All they need to do is present a valid Blue Light ID card at checkout.

The move follows on from the 10% discount offered by Morrisons to NHS and School Staff across the country.

The Blue Light Card is a recognised national scheme which provides card holders with a range of discounts from large national retailers to local businesses including holidays, days out and insurance.

The Morrisons discount, which is valid till after Christmas, is a thank you to the thousands of key workers including Social Care Workers who have gone above and beyond their usual roles to provide care and support to the British public throughout the Coronavirus pandemic this year.

Blue Light Card holders will also be able to participate in a dedicated shopping hour alongside NHS workers and school staff from 6am-7am (Mon-Sat) before Morrisons stores open to other customers.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “Our emergency services, social care sector and armed forces have worked tirelessly this year to provide support to the many people who need it across the UK, often in exceptionally difficult circumstances. This discount is a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card commented on the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Morrisons in saying thank you to those who have been working on the front line during these difficult few months.

“Morrisons is a well-loved fresh food brand for many and offering a Blue Light Card discount will make a huge difference to our members. I hope that this partnership will make the Christmas food shop that little bit easier for those who go the furthest for us.”