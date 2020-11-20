ANOTHER York shop is set to close and go completely online.

Family-run Rise and Shine Living, which specialises in homewares, gifts and beauty products, has announced that its York shop, on Fossgate, will permanently close its doors this week.

The shop was opened in November 2018 by Jessica Heyland and her boyfriend Sebastian Murgatroyd.

Rise and Shine Living was originally set up by Jessica’s mother Sue Heyland in 2017, with the first store being opened in Devon.

Sue Heyland (left) with her daughter Jessica and Sebastian Murgatroyd after the opening of the shop in November 2018

In a statement on Facebook, Jessica said: "This week we have made the heartbreaking decision to permanently close our doors at Rise and Shine Living - York.

"This isn’t a decision we have taken lightly, it has been our second home over the last two years.

"We have met some amazing people throughout our journey and really appreciate every single person that has walked through our door or supported us via social media.

"This will be the last week we can be found on Fossgate before we take our business completely online."

Rise and Shine Living, on Fossgate

Explaining why the couple have decided to close the shop, she added: "Being a small, independent, family run business this year has been incredibly tough due to Covid and the way that it has influenced a change in the way people shop."

Before the shop closes for good the couple will be doing click and collect (daily 10am until 12pm) plus free click and drop on all orders placed via its website - www.riseandshineliving.co.uk - before 12pm on Sunday.

"Even though this is a sad time for the RSL Team we are excited for the future and being able to work on our skincare businesses which have been pulled from the sidelines this year."

Earlier this week The Press reported that the owner of homeware and gift shop Walter and May, on Scarcroft Road in York, has made the "heartbreaking" decision to close it in January and focus on her online business.