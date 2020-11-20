SELBY College has appointed six new Governors to its board, as part of its commitment to reflect the community it serves.
As part of their roles, the new Governors will help to approve the quality strategy of the college, ensure effective and efficient use of resources, set a framework for the pay and conditions of service of all other staff and oversee the college’s activities.
Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive at Selby College, said: “At Selby College, our Governors are at the heart of how our college operates.
“That is why it’s vital that we continue to expand and evolve our governance to ensure it reflects the community which we serve, including staff representation.
“I’m delighted to welcome our new Governors on board, whose vast experience in the education sector will prove invaluable to the college and ensuring our students receive a high-quality education.”
Malik Rofidi, the former mayor of Selby, has joined as an Independent Governor and will play a role on the wellbeing committee.
Alexandra Miles, who is the managing director of a Yorkshire training provider network and a consultant in the further education sector, has also been appointed as an Independent Governor.
Also joining the board as an Independent Governor is Vijay Teeluck, who will use her experience in a range of educational settings and joins the curriculum and quality committee.
Appointed as an Associate Governor, Michael Clarke will also join the college’s audit committee.
Both Andrew Brown, programme leader for the IT and computing department and Ruth Baxter, who provides learning support for further education and adult learners at the college, have joined the board as staff governors.