A DEPARTMENT store with two large stores is planning to open most of its outlets until midnight in the run-up to Christmas.
Marks & Spencer, which has stores in Parliament Street in York and at Vangarde at Monk's Cross wants to be able to allow shoppers and staff "the time and space they need to social distance".
M&S said the three days from December 21-23, expected to be its busiest days, would see its "longest ever store opening hours".
It is not the first time M&S stores have stayed open until midnight but last year the extended hours were limited to 15 sites while this time around 400 - or about two-thirds - of shops will take part.
The chain has yet to announce which of its sites will take part.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment