Polly the 4-year-old Lappahatso has one of those faces guaranteed to make any dog-lover’s heart melt.

She’s also funny, friendly - and great at pulling different facial expressions, says doting owner James Clarkson, from Tadcaster.

There’s much more to this cute little canine than a pretty face and a sense of fun, however.

Polly knows how to ride the bus home... on her own!

At least, she managed it once, James says.

“We once dropped Polly off at the day care dog sitter,” he says.

“She didn’t like one of the dogs there. So she escaped the dog sitter’s home and walked off to the Coastliner bus stop!”

There she calmly waited for an 843 bus to arrive - and when it did, hopped aboard.

“As the bus drivers know Polly they brought her back home to our address.” James said. “The dog sitters were having a meltdown as they lost our dog!”

All’s well that ends well, as they say.

Polly has another talent, too, which is perhaps even more important.

“She helps me stay calm as I have autism,” James said.

Do you have a favourite pet you’d like to see featured in our ‘Pet of the week’ column? If so, tell us about him or her here

Eric the six-year-old pug is another very special pooch.

Like Polly, he has a very appealing face. But poor Eric has been through the wars.

“As a one year old puppy Eric was diagnosed with terminal cancer,” says his owner Ruth Hay, from York. “After a massive operation, and monthly chemotherapy sessions in Liverpool, he is still alive and fighting fit five years later!”

He is a ‘totally loving and totally bonkers little fellow’, Ruth says.

“He has grown up with his older Staffy brother, Bill, so Eric believes and plays like a Staffy (with little muscled rear legs to prove this!).

“He needs to constantly diet as he adores his food (especially sardines). He is named after Eric Morecambe and he certainly brings sunshine into our lives.”

