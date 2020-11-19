THE mezzanine level at York's Asda store remains open during the continuing lockdown, almost a week after City of York Council said it was 'addressing the matter.'
The Press has reported previously how the escalator leading up to the higher level at Asda's Monks Cross store, where clothing is sold, was still operating despite a competitor shutting its down during the lockdown.
Tesco, which has stores at Clifton Moor and Askham Bar stores, said it was obeying guidance aimed at helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, adding: “In line with new Government guidance in England which requires the closure of separate floors selling non-food items, we have closed the Clothing and General Merchandise departments in our stores that sell these products from a separate mezzanine level.”
The Cabinet Office said that under Government lockdown rules, ''where a business has sufficiently distinct parts, and one section provides essential retail and one section provides non-essential retail, the non-essential sections should close to limit interactions between customers and the opportunity for the disease to spread.'
Asda insisted it was acting within Government guidelines, adding: "As an essential retailer we are not required to cordon off any aisles in England."
Asked if City of York Council was looking into the Asda situation, Matt Boxall, head of public protection, said last Friday: “We are addressing this matter according to the regulations."
The Press has asked the council this week whether it has made any progress in addressing the matter but it has not responded.
