A NEW city centre delivery hub, shuttle service for people with mobility issues and two "gold standard" car parks for disabled visitors could be created by City of York Council.
Some streets pedestrianised under emergency coronavirus rules could be made permanently traffic-free.
But the council is looking at ways to ease the significant challenges the closure of these streets have caused for some disabled people.
It will spend up to £40,000 carrying out research into plans for a city centre shuttle service, a delivery hub and current Shopmobility services.
The authority will also look at which two car park would be best suited to disabled visitors - with plans to improve the sites by creating more blue badge spaces and better routes to the city centre.
A complete review of city centre parking is due to be completed by next summer.
"In response to the engagement with the disabled people, advocacy groups and businesses affected by the revised footstreets, and the recommendations in the independent review of York’s access offer, a number of proposed measures have been identified to accompany the permanent footstreet changes proposed ... which will aim to improve city centre accessibility," says a council report.
The issue will be discussed at a meeting of senior councillors on Thursday.