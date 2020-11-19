FIREFIGHTERS were called out to tackle a washine machine that had caught on fire in a high rise building.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Weaponnes Park, in Scarborough at about 10.34am today.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of a washing machine on fire in a high rise residential premises.
"On arrival they used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire contained within the washing machine with the cause believed to have been an electrical fault."
