SAFETY work at an accident blackspot has been delayed due to lockdown.

Work started last month to replace a mini-roundabout junction in Seamer with traffic lights.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team has experienced delays in receiving the new traffic signal equipment due to lockdown affecting the supply chain.

All works at the Stoney Haggs Road/Scarborough Road/Pasture Lane junction, except the resurfacing, lining and signal pole installation, will be completed by Friday, November 27.

Until work can restart, traffic using Scarborough Road (B1261) will have priority. Stoney Haggs Road will have a stop line installed and Pasture Lane will be access-only at this junction, with the temporary 40mph speed limit remaining in place.

New white lining and traffic management will be left in place, which includes pedestrian crossing points.

The equipment is expected in the new year, with work estimated to be complete by the end of February. The county council is doing all it can to secure the delivery of those materials at the earliest opportunity.

County Cllr David Jeffels said: “The pandemic has unfortunately affected the supply chain of materials for companies across the country. I’m disappointed that the work has to be delayed but would like to reassure residents that we are committed to completing the scheme as soon as possible.”

County Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, added: “We have been progressing well with the improvements at this busy junction and we would like to thank everyone for their patience so far. When complete it will have immeasurable safety benefits for pedestrians, due to new pedestrian crossings, as well as drivers.”

For more details of the progress, visit northyorks.gov.uk/stoney-haggs-road-junction-improvements