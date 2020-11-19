THERE have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that a further 54 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,345.
There have been a further 226 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 12,035.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 175 cases take the total up to 8,644.
Across the UK, a further 22,915 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,453,256.