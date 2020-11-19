SPEEDING in communities across North Yorkshire has increased during lockdown, with some motorists clocked at almost twice the speed limit.

Police have criticised the “stupidity” of drivers who have reached almost 60mph in 30mph zones in areas including Selby, Harrogate, Hambleton and Ryedale and say they are taking “robust” action.

They warn it’s even more dangerous due to the higher numbers of pedestrians during lockdown.

Speeds of more than 110mph have also been recorded by North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau on the A64 during the current lockdown.

Criminal justice manager Andy Tooke said: “Since lockdown II began, we’ve seen a marked increase in the number of motoring offences we’ve captured. We’ve also seen some terrible driving, particularly in our communities.

“These are places where children are going to school, and residents are going on walks – yet some motorists are barreling through these towns and villages at lethal speeds.

“At a time when communities are doing everything they can to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, driving through 30mph areas at twice the speed limit is sheer stupidity.

“It’s also illegal and we are responding robustly to enforce the law and keep residents and road users safe.”

Safety camera vehicles are being deployed to key locations in residential areas, where a large number of lawbreaking motorist have already been dealt with.

A safety camera operator in Killinghall near Harrogate recently captured more than 40 offences in 45 minutes, including one driver at 56mph. And an operator deployed to Leeds Road in Harrogate recorded 64 offences in an hour.

The highest speeds captured in 30mph zones since the current lockdown began are:

• 57mph – Baldersby

• 56mph – Killinghall

• 56mph – Skipton on Swale

• 56mph – Helmsley

In the same period, speeds of 111mph have been recorded on the A64 near Malton, 110mph on the same road near Tadcaster and 107mph on the A19 near Northallerton. Motorists who far exceed the speed limit are not offered speed awareness courses – they are dealt with through the court system instead.

North Yorkshire Police launched a crackdown on speeding during the first lockdown in spring after concerned residents reported hugely excessive speeds in their communities.

Police deployed in force to key locations in communities, where they dealt with motorists doing twice the 30pmh speed limit, and on busy A-roads, where several drivers were dealt with for doing speeds of more than 130mph.