From quaint two bedroom homes, to mammoth five bedroom houses, a variety of properties are up for auction in York

According to Zoopla, the average property price in York has increased by 4.38 per cent in the last three months and the average price paid for a house is currently £285,088.

However, auctioned properties offer an affordable way to get your foot on the property ladder- that’s if you are a smart bidder, of course.

Here are five properties in York that are being auctioned off- will you be placing a bid?

Nunthorpe Grove

Guide price: £150,000

This house is in a great location, close to York City Centre and York Train Station.

The property itself is in need of some modernization but it has a lot of potential.

It has three bedrooms and also benefits from a garden to the rear of the property.

Excitingly, there is also potential for a side extension and loft conversion, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Boroughbridge Road

Guide price: £220,000

This property has an impressive five bedrooms and could be a fantastic investment property.

Located in the popular area of Holgate, this property is close to the city centre and local amenities.

The property itself has a basement and even its own self-contained studio room.

However, it is in need of modernization and refurbishment so keep this in mind before you place a bid.

Grassholme

£260,000

Described as “deceptively spacious”, this property could be a lovely family home.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The living room even benefits from its own feature fireplace with ornate surround housing a log effect gas fire.

Best of all, the bathroom also has a jacuzzi bath.

The auction for this property already started earlier this month- but it’s not too late to put your own bid in.

St Paul’s Terrace

Guide price: £190,000

On the market for a two bedroom terraced house?

You could get this one for a great price- as long as you aren’t outbid.

The house is in a desirable location and the property itself is in decent condition.

A focal point of the house is the open plan dining kitchen, but the rear courtyard is also a good size.

Huntington Road

£275,000

£275,000 might seem high for a house that is being auctioned off, but it’s around £300,000 cheaper than some other five bedroom homes being sold in York.

If you nab it for this low price, you can spend that extra £300,000 on renovations.

This impressive property has a traditional 1930s aesthetic and it is situated in a sought after location.

There are two bathrooms in the property, as well as a double glazed conservatory.

