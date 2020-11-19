A LITTLE York girl has asked Santa in her Christmas letter 'for lockdown to be over and Covid-19 to be over.'
But Billie Howcroft's request only came in at eighth place in her present list, behind an alarm clock in seventh place and an 'HP wand' in ninth.
Top of her list was 'head set for PS4' and other requests which came ahead of an end to the pandemic included 'HP Lego' and dolls.
Her grandfather Steve Harris, amused by Billie's order of priorities, said the nine-year-old, of Acomb, just 'wants to visit family and play with mates.'
He added:"I guess we’d all put it in our letter to Santa – although maybe at the top of the list. It nearly brought a tear to my eye when I read it."