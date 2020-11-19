BUSINESSES looking to grow or fill a skills gap can tap into a range of free and impartial support from City of York Council.

One-to-one support is on offer on how to access funding to help hire staff or upskill existing employees.

Funding streams available include £750 to provide an unpaid T Level placement to a full-time student in education and childcare, digital and construction courses.

Another £1,000 is offered per six month to one-year unpaid traineeship placement helping young people gain work-ready skills. Up to £5,800 is available to cover the National Minimum Wage per six month KickStart job placement, while £1,500 to £3,000 is on offer for each new apprentice hire of any age across all levels from intermediate to degree.

Businesses are also being reminded that up to £27,000 government funding is available to cover the training and assessment cost of an apprenticeship programme of 12 to 48 months.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, said: “We know that this is an incredibly challenging time for businesses across the country and we’re committed to supporting York businesses through the coronavirus pandemic and recovery.

“At a time when many businesses are having to diversify or deliver their offer in different ways, council officers can help by advising on how to fill a skills gap or to grow their business.

"It is important that York businesses are able to connect to the funding that has been announced in response to the economic pressures from Covid. By using this money to save jobs, and create new employment chances, it will put in the city in a stronger position to recover. I’d urge any businesses who need some advice about developing their team’s skills to get in touch.”

For details, contact business engagement advisor, Bob Watmore, on 07769 640241 or email robert.watmore@york.gov.uk

To find out more about support for businesses around Apprenticeships, Traineeships and the Kickstart Scheme visit www.makeityork.com/skills-hub/