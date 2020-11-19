THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust now stands at 263.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 71 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 346 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 37,470.
Patients were aged between 35 and 102 years old. All except nine, aged 54 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 19 to November 18 with the majority being on or after November 16.
Their families have been informed.