A CARE home in York is offering children the opportunity to design its official Christmas card and be in with a chance of winning £100 worth of vouchers.

The competition, organised by Ebor Court, encourages young people from the area to draw, paint or even photograph a design for a Christmas card in line with the theme ‘Caring this Christmas’.

Lifestyle manager and driving force for the contest, Susie Carman, said: “It is more important now than ever to get into the community Christmas spirit, and this is such a lovely activity to do at home with the kiddies.

“I think since March we have seen so many examples of how people across the UK have helped to care for one another so that was our inspiration for the theme.”

The closing date for the contest is November 30.

All submissions should be sent directly to the home at Great N Way, Nether Poppleton, York YO26 6RB, with a note detailing the artist’s name, age and what they think ‘Caring at Christmas’ means to them.

Ebor Court residents will judge the entries during a glittering Christmas card gallery evening, where the winner will be chosen.

Ebor Court resident, Dot Hudson, said, “With everything that is going on with the current pandemic, I think it is fantastic that the team have come up with such a fun and creative idea to spread some Christmas joy around the community.

“I can’t wait to see all of the submissions and help to pick our winner.”