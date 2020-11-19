A YORK supermarket has launched a gingerbread doughnut in time for Christmas.
The festive treat will be available in Morrisons stores from today (Thursday, November 19) and will be prepared fresh daily by in store bakers.
The Yorkshire supermarket chain which has branches in Foss Island's Road and Acomb in York as well as in Malton, says the recipe has been specially created so they are suitable for Vegans and those on dairy-free diets.
The doughnuts have a fluffy moist outer and are finished with a dusting of sugar. They are filled with a rich and comforting ginger cream custard - made from an intense blend of spices, cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise.
Each doughnut is made from scratch each day.
Andy Clarke, Bakery Buyer at Morrisons said: “We’d seen gingerbread lattes going down a storm - and had an idea to mash up our famous gingerbread men with our filled doughnuts. Customers tell us our filled doughnuts are the best ‘accidentally vegan’ doughnuts they’ve found - so we’ve made sure that this recipe was no exception.”
The doughnuts come in packs of five and cost just 50p.
