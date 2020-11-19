TWO charities have joined forces to help put a smile on the faces of visually impaired children in York this Christmas.

The Wilberforce Trust and Jessie’s Fund, are both taking part in the Big Give Christmas Campaign, a matched giving initiative which offers people the opportunity to double the value of their donation and support children and their families in York and across the UK.

The Wilberforce Trust, a long established and respected charity, founded in 1833 in memory of the philanthropist and anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce, has been working tirelessly supporting families with children with a visual impairment, sight loss, hearing loss and other disabilities across York, North Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

Children like four-year-old Teddy, who due to his visual impairment, feels unable to take part in activities with other children because of his disability. His parents have struggled to find activities that Teddy can do with his siblings as a family. Club Wilber, run by the charity, has changed all this. They offer a place where the family can enjoy stress free outings and activities which are not too costly, and Teddy and his brother can do together.

The Club also supports parents so they can talk with other parents who understand what life is like bringing up a visually impaired child. They can relax with other adults whilst their children enjoy activities together and make long and lasting friendships. Teddy’s mother Rachael described Club Wilber as “perfect for him and us as a family”.

Jessie’s Fund helps children with additional and complex needs or serious illness to communicate by using music. Music can provide a powerful and profound way in which children can express themselves and connect with the world around them. The charity was established by Lesley Schatzberger and Alan George, in memory of Jessica May George, a lively bright and musical child who died in 1994 from a rare and inoperable brain tumour. Monies raised to support the cost of specialist treatment in the USA was invested in helping seriously ill and disabled children through music. The charity is funding projects throughout the UK.

Through the Big Give Christmas Campaign, Jessie’s Fund is piloting a programme of music therapy for babies and their parents/carers on the neonatal wards at UCLH. Music therapy will support the psychological and physiological development of these infants and provide parents/carers with support to develop the parent-child bond.

Jane Carter, Head of Development at the Wilberforce Trust said: “Looking after children with a disability can be a struggle for families, especially when there are able bodied children as well. Club Wilber is making such a difference to local families and we hope the City of York of will get behind this appeal. Remember, every donation given during the campaign will be matched, enabling us to reach more families. We hope local businesses will also support our appeal and help us to change the lives of more families in Yorkshire."

Lesley Schatzberger, Director of Jessie’s Fund said: “Music therapy can provide something closer to ‘normality’ in the medical environment of a neonatal intensive care unit: the music therapist creates an atmosphere in which baby and parents can connect and focus on each other, with parents’ anxieties often being reduced, and babies taking steadier and deeper breaths. The mother of an infant whose life hung in the balance told us that the music therapist gave her hope through song. This campaign, where each donation will make double the impact, will help us to give vulnerable, tiny babies the best start in life.”

Donations for the Big Give must be given online from December 1-8 by visiting https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001fOJlKAAW. All will be matched so a £10 gift is worth £20 to either charity.