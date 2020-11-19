POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after a driver failed to pay for fuel at a pertrol station in Scarborough.
At around 11.30am on Friday November 13, a man driving a grey Nissan Qashqai filled up his vehicle with fuel at West End Garage on Seamer Road, Scarborough but then failed to pay for the fuel, despite purchasing other items from the shop.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 280 Masters or email kirsty.masters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing on information, quote reference number: 12200200112.