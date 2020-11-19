A MASSIVE revamp of Clifford's Tower will begin next week despite the lockdown.
English Heritage says the conservation works and visitor improvements at the historic York tower can go ahead as planned in light of official advice that encourages the construction industry to continue to operate.
A spokesman said it had been working with contractors Simpson (York) Limited to ensure that the team working on site could operate safely and in accordance with the Government’s Covid-secure guidelines.
The project will include the construction of new internal walkways and a roof deck within the tower, which will give visitors unrivalled views of the skyline.
Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s Territory Director in the North of England, said the tower was now likely to have to remain closed to visitors until next year to protect the public and the specialist team on the site.
"I am proud of how hard everyone has worked to ensure we can start work safely," she said.
The project is due to be completed next summer.