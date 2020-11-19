A STUNNING six-bedroom Victorian villa with views across York Racecourse and Knavesmire has gone on the market for £2,450,000.
Located on Tadcaster Road, The Mount, the property has been a family home for the last 20 years following a 'no expense spared' renovation by the present owner, which retained and enhanced a wealth of the original features whilst adding all the luxuries of modern day living.
The house is accessed from Tadcaster Road via an electrically operated wrought iron sliding gate, where there is turning area and parking for several vehicles as well as a car charging point.
A double gateway opens to the rear where the driveway leads to a detached brick garage.
The beautifully landscaped walled gardens benefit from a westerly facing rear aspect with a summerhouse and large secluded patio area, as well as an abundance of mature shrubs and impressive trees.
The house itself offers almost 5000 sq ft of usable accommodation, the majority of this being on the ground and first floor.
It features a beautiful original staircase leading up from the mosaic tiled large entrance hall, along with five reception rooms, two family bathrooms, a dressing room and en suite shower room, a second en suite, a small roof terrace, a gym/hobbies room and more.
The house is on sale with estate agents Ashtons. For more information, click here
