AN 11ft snowman, another one reclining on a bench. Massive icicles. Picturesque scenes like something from a Christmas card.
This was the winter wonderland which York became in December 2010, captured in these pictures taken by Press readers.
The city saw some of its heaviest snow in several decades, and temperatures plummeted as low as -13C, as bitterly cold winds blew in from Siberia.
It meant there was great fun for children and anyone else who enjoyed throwing snowballs, building snowmen, sledging, skiing and skating. Many children had plenty of time to spend in the snow as many schools closed down.
It was less fun, however, for drivers trying to negotiate the treacherous roads, and for householders facing burst pipes in the aftermath of the big freeze.