I was under the impression the purpose of the National Trust was to look after, preserve, repair and keep in good order properties and contents under their charge, to enable members of the public to visit and admire.
Wrongly, it would appear. Their hierarchy has given itself the right to castigate the morals of people who lived in totally different circumstances to today. Their ‘woke’ agenda should be shredded and the ‘snowflakes’ at the National Trust shown the exit door.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
