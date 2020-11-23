AN UPCYCLING and eco homeware business in York is toasting its one-year anniversary - with plans to expand in 2021.

Spruce York which helps people to style their homes while supporting the environment has successfully grown despite the pandemic.

Founded in 2019 by Rebecca Ross, a business management and marketing graduate, Spruce York specialises in Yorkshire-made gifts, homewares and ceramics and partners with other local businesses.

Rebecca said: “We’re a small company who want to have a positive impact on the environment, changing from single-use to care-and-conserve, making our own homewares and gifts and showcasing these alongside many amazing handmade products from local artists and makers from our region.

“Creating a place for people across the UK to buy from independent Yorkshire-based makers and artists has been such a great experience so far.”

She added: “We’re so pleased that our customers share our values. Despite the difficulty of Covid-19, we will launch new products in 2021 that remain eco-friendly and upcycled.”

Taking inspiration from York, surrounding countryside and nearby beaches, the products only use natural materials and are free from plastic.

Rebecca creates many of the items herself and also works with local suppliers to stock cards, wrapping paper, ceramics, and wooden homewares online and at markets and events.

Spruce York’s handmade eco-homewares are stocked in small Yorkshire-based businesses such as Lots of Love Gift Shop in Fulford and The Boston Tea Party in Boston Spa. They were also stocked at Walter & May on Bishopthorpe Road in York, which is closing in January.

Rebecca said, ‘’Our first year has been a steep learning curve having to adapt to the challenges of running a small business during the ongoing pandemic.

"Like many businesses, we’ve had to move to online-only whilst many of our events, markets, and many of the small shops we stock in have had to close throughout parts of the year.”

Spruce York are hoping to be at the following events before Christmas: The Little Bird Artisan Market at Langthorpe Farm Shop, Boroughbridge on Saturday, December 5 from 10am to 3pm, and at Spark York for Thirty11Events’ Christmas markets on tDecember 6 and 20 from 12pm to 4pm.