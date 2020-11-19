A MAN who lost nearly £50,000 in cryptocurrency terrified a petrol station employee by performing a sex act in her presence, York Crown Court heard.

James Bryant, 38, waited until the customer before him had left before going into the kiosk where the employee was alone, said Robert Stevenson, prosecuting.

There he performed the sex act, smiled at her and left.

The employee was terrified for her safety and was now frightened at work unless the kiosk door was locked.

His barrister Aisha Wadoodi said "He was trying to regain some control on his life, acting in a manner he knew would leave to his arrest."

His offences were not sexually motivated, she said. He had mental health problems, some linked to cannabis use, debts of £4,000 and had lost nearly £50,000 in crytocurrency..

Bryant, of Shaw Mills, north of Harrogate, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure committed on February 27, 2019, and having a machete in public. He had a previous conviction for outraging public decency.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does a 90-day sex offender treatment programme and 40 days' rehabilitative activities.

"You are going to have to confront some demons (of yours)," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him.

Mr Stevenson said Bryant had targeted a different garage employee but there were too many customers.

He had a machete in his car with many other items.

Ms Wadoodi said Bryant was essentially homeless and living in his car.