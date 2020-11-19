A YOUNG girl from Yorkshire has been presented with first prize in the 2020 Young Ranger Award, organised by the North York Moors National Park Trust.

Avery Hamilton, from Wetherby, is described by those that know her as an “unstoppable force for good.”

The youngster was chosen as the winner thanks to her passion and dedication for conservation both within the North York Moors and elsewhere.

On winning the award, Avery said: “I’m so happy. I love it when I can help the explorers plant the baby trees to make new homes for the animals.”

Avery, 6, has been awarded £750 to visit any National Park with her family.

Michael Graham, from the North York Moors National Park Trust, said: “Avery’s passion for volunteering is clear to everyone who meets her.

“Over her time with the National Park’s Explorer Club she has brought along every member of her family, all of whom have been inspired to work as hard as her for the same cause.

“Avery also carries that passion into different areas of her life, encouraging her friends at school to care about the environment.”

The award recognises the best contributions of young people aged 21 or under who have volunteered their time to help conservation efforts.