A CAR park in York has been named as one of the most "unusual," in the UK, according to a recent study.
Castle car park in the city, which partly surrounds Clifford's Tower, has been revealed as the second most unusual car park in the country for its location.
The Tower, which is the largest remaining part of York Castle, sits atop a large grass mound next to the car park.
Car-sharing platform, hiyacar, teamed up with YourParkingSpace to uncover the 10 most unusual car parks in the UK.
A spokesperspon for hiyacar, said: "Parking a car is usually considered an annoying yet necessary chore, but the UK boasts unique structures, stunning scenery and haunting historical buildings - which just happen to be car parks."
Castle car park fell second to Q-Park Charles Street in Sheffield, famously known as the ‘cheese grater’ because of its striking metallic exterior.
Other car parks in the top 10 include Brewer Street car park in London, Duncansby Head car park in John O’Groats and Culloden Moor car park in Inverness - which is said to be the most haunted car park in the UK.
