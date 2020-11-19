A SELBY primary school has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus.
Longman’s Hill Community Primary School sent a letter to parents this week saying it has been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.
It says: "We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.
"The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days. The individual who tested positive will isolate with their entire family."
The letter also says the school remains open and children should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.
