AS I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here returns for another run we turn the clock back to 2006 when York's own Scott Henshall took part.

Fourteen years ago, Scott - a world-famous fashion designer - went into the jungle with a band of well-known faces.

Unlike this year's competition which is based in a castle in Wales because of the Covid pandemic, Scott joined his camp mates in Australia.

It was the sixth series of the hit entertainment show fronted by Ant and Dec in which as batch of courageous celebrities descend on the Australian outback to face the ultimate endurance test and undergo a series of bush tucker trials to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Scott, from Strensall, was joined by Australian entertainer and heart-throb Jason Donavan for the sixth series alongside former news reader Jan Leeming, TV presenter Toby Anstis and David Gest, former husband of Liza Minnelli.

FLASHBACK: (from left) David Gest, Matt Willis, Scott Henshall, Jason Donovan and Toby Anstis who competed in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2006

The show was won by former Busted singer Matt Willis with Myleene Klass - famous for showering in her itsy bitsy bikini – closing in on second place. Donovan was third.

Scott's highlights of the show included wrestling with fellow contestant Phina Oruche to win a box full of cheese and biscuits. The pair were supposed to be racing to unlock the box, but Scott simply threw himself on its padlock and did not move.

Scott continued with a career in fashion and in 2019 was the face of Fashion City York, showing off his latest collections in a fashion show at The Guildhall in York.

He made his name in fashion, earning the nickname 'king of the red carpet' by designing outrageous outfits for celebrities.

Among his most famous creations was a cobweb dress encrusted in diamonds – said to be the most expensive dress in the world at £5 million – and worn by Samantha Mumba for the premiere of Spider-Man 2 back in 2004.

Samantha Mumba wears a £5m dress designed by Scott

Scott, now 44, was born in Fulford Maternity Hospital and spent his early years in Strensall. He went to high school in Richmond, gaining a GCSE in art at the age of 12. His rise through the upper echelons of the fashion industry began early.

Aged 22, he became the youngest designer to show at London Fashion Week. He has been the creative director of luxury British fashion house Mulberry and worked with other leading brands including Liberty and Laura Ashley.