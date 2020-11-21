Danny is a 10-year-old domestic short hair cat who was brought to The York Animal Home by an RSPCA inspector after a member of the public called because they were concerned for his welfare.

Danny was in a terrible state when he was collected by the inspector - life on the streets had really taken its toll on this poor boy. He was very thin, his fur was all matted and dull and his mouth was infected from having severe dental disease.

All his medical needs were taken care of. But then began the process of starting his rehabilitation so we could eventually find him his forever home. Staff could see straight away that he had led a tough life on the streets. This had left him very untrusting of humans so we had to take things very slowly with him. He settled into the routine, however, and began to understand that being around people was not as scary as he first thought.

Danny is a very quiet cat who likes to keep himself to himself,. He enjoys being around people so long as they are quiet and respect that he needs his own space. He prefers to take things at his own pace so staff at the centre let him do his own thing and he responds better to this.

He spends 90 per cent of his time in the security of his igloo bed: his safe space where he can hide but still see what is going on around him. Danny’s ideal home is one with quiet patient adopters who will let him settle in his own time and help him learn to trust again. Danny is a sad cat, but staff believe in the right home he can be happy and begin to enjoy life again.

Danny will need to be a house cat as he is FIV+ and also hyperthyroid. Staff will be happy to discuss any worries potential adopters may have.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk