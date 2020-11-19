THE operator of one of the city’s largest taxi firms has had his licence revoked by City of York Council.

But a York Cars spokesman has said they will continue to trade as usual - and appeal the council’s decision in court.

Councillors agreed to revoke the private hire operator’s licence held by Mohammed Iqbal, who trades as York Cars, saying he is not fit to hold the licence.

The council’s licensing team say Mr Iqbal has recruited drivers licensed by Wolverhampton City Council to work in York, when they may not be considered ‘fit and proper’ under York’s licensing policy.

This is not against the law - but the council licensing team said his motivations for doing so make him unfit to hold a licence.

The council also claims Mr Iqbal has been operating companies 690 Taxis and Street Cars in York without an operator’s licence.

Leo Charalambides, barrister for the council, told a licensing meeting: “We are not saying Mr Iqbal has done anything unlawful, but that he effectively circumvents your own licensing policy.”

He said Mr Iqbal used a Facebook post to complain about the council’s stance on Uber and and state his intention to protest by licensing cars elsewhere, adding: “Your second largest operator is actively advertising that it’s going elsewhere, ignoring your local requirements in order to continue working in York.”

He said Mr Iqbal put his business needs above public safety.

But Gerald Gouriet QC, representing Mr Iqbal, told the meeting the law allows people licensed elsewhere to operate in York.

He said: “It isn’t Mr Iqbal who enables those drivers to work in York, it is the law of the land.

“It’s widely recognised that there needs to be an amendment of that law. But until it is changed Mr Iqbal is perfectly entitled to take the best commercial advantage he can. He need not be ashamed of taking advantage of the law.”

Councillors said they were concerned about the impact on the drivers who work for York Cars, who could lose their jobs, but that they were concerned with public safety and maintaining high standards of operators in York. Councillors voted unanimously to revoke Mr Iqbal’s licence.

A spokesperson for York Cars, speaking after the meeting, said: “We are disappointed by the committee’s decision and will be appealing that decision to the courts. The committee’s decision to revoke our licence will have no effect on the current running of the company and in the meantime, we can and will continue to trade as usual.

“We do not know how long the whole appeal process might take.

“We would like to take this time to thank all customers and drivers for their continued support.”