THESE ten photos of York capture a rare glimpse of an eerily empty city.

York is normally bustling to full, as tourists, visitors and locals compete for pavement space.

But not just now - amid our second lockdown.

We asked our Camera Club members to capture lockdown 2 - and here are some of their excellent photos.

Jonathan Allison submitted a few, including this one of the Everyman cinema.

Jonathan Allison's photo of the Everyman cinema in York

A trip to the cinema - and going to the theatre - were a part of the 'normal' life 'bc' (before Covid) which many of us miss in the new normal.

Another of Jonathan's photos captures the stillness of the Shambles market. Although the food court is still open and many traders are still offering a takeaway service.

Quiet Shambles market by Jonathan Allison

The city centre has been photographed in its eerie emptiness by many Camera Club members.

The near solitude of The Stonebow, looking up from the Hiscox building, is witnessed here in this photo by Richard Sparnenn - as well as all the magnificent reflections of the site.

Reflections on lockdown 2 by Richard Sparnenn

Here are some other photos of York in lockdown by our Camera Club members. If you love taking photos and would like to join The Press Camera Club page on Facebook, simply click here to start sharing your work.

Lockdown 2 - out and about - Sarah Gabbatiss

Reflections by the Minster - lockdown 2 - by Jess Clark

Lockdown 2 on Knavesmire - by Dot Nicholson

Lockdown 2 by the Minster - by Kieran Delaney

Lockdown 2 in York by Helen Jarvis-Ong

Our final two photos are from Michelle Sorrell - showing a Christmassy York with festive lights - but no one around.

If you are inspired to take and share your own photos of York - and take part in our themed competitions, click here to join the Camera Club.