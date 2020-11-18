AN ARSON investigation is underway after a fire led to homes being evacuated and the closure of a main road.
North Yorkshire Police say they have launched an arson probe after fire fighters were called out to Southgate in Pickering at 9.54pm on Monday night.
Crews from Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Malton attended a fire involving a caravan that spread to a number of lean to outbuildings containing a car and cylinders.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called by the Fire and Rescue Service to the same incident shortly after 10pm.
Officers put a cordon in place, which included closing the A170, to keep the public safe and allow the emergency services to work at the scene.
A spokesman said: "A small number of properties, in the immediate vicinity of the fire, had to be evacuated. The fire was brought under control, and the road was re-opened and families returned home by 2am.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or anyone who has any other information that could help the investigation."
