MOST areas in York had at least ten new coronavirus cases confirmed over a seven day period recently.
Public Health England (PHE) data for the seven days to November 13 shows the Fulford, Heslington and University area had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the city, with 49.
Fulford Road & Clementhorpe had 34 cases confirmed during that period, Huntington and Wigginton both had 20, Holgate West had 19, Tang Hall, Clifton North, Woodthorpe & Acomb Park and Holgate East each had 18, Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham had 16, York city centre had 15, as did Strensall, while Acomb and Clifton Without & Skelton both had 14.
In addition, Heworth North & Stockton had 13, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood had 12, Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe had ten, and so did South Bank & Dringhouses, Osbaldwick had nine, Haxby had eight, Rawcliffe & Clifton South also had eight, Heworth South & The Groves had seven, Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake had three, and New Earswick's data is suppressed because it's had so few cases.
The PHE data is updated every day, and an interactive map shows the latest seven days for which near-complete data is available.