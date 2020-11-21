Most people probably start looking forward to a life of quiet retirement once they hit their later years - their seventies or eighties, say.

Not Barbara Guffick. At the age of 97 - and in spite of a recent minor stroke - she's still keeping busy as an active volunteer for York charity York Against Cancer.

Down the years, Barbara has lent a hand with York Against Cancer’s street collections, at the charity’s former stall at York Hospital and at its shops in Huntington and at York Hospital. She's also supported the charity’s annual sale at St Crux Parish Hall, in York city centre.

She is officially York Against cancer's oldest and longest-serving volunteer - and a true 'charity champion'. Pat Leveson, wife of York Against Cancer founder Professor Steve Leveson, who has worked alongside Barbara for years, said: “Barbara is amazing. She’s worked in our shop, in our office, packed cards for us – she’s pretty much done everything and whenever we have needed someone to do a bit extra she has always been there."

Do you know a charity champion who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others? Tell us about them here

York Against Cancer general manager Julie Russell said Barbara had kept working in the hospital shop up until just over a year ago. Despite a recent minor stroke, she said, Barbara continued to support York Against Cancer - and still astounded people with her vitality.

“She came into the Huntington shop the other day and the new staff, who hadn’t met her before, just couldn’t believe that she was actually in her 90s,” she said. “Barbara is incredible.”

Originally from Leamington Spa, Barbara came to York in around 1948, when she married a Yorkshireman and went on to become a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired aged 59 and got involved with York Against Cancer shortly after the charity was founded in 1987.

Do you know a 'charity champion' who has done great work for York? Let us know by emailing stephen.lewis@thepress.co.uk