THE York home of world famous Tang Hall twins Greta and Freda Chaplin has gone on sale.

The two-bed semi-detached house in Tang Hall has been placed on the market by Ashtons estate agents priced at £175,000.

Photographs posted by the agents online and shared with The Press reveal a run-down home in need of complete renovation.

One of the rooms inside the Chaplin house in need of complete renovation

The house has come on to the market some six months after the death of Freda Chaplin, who died in May aged 77. It is understood she was living at the property until shortly before her death.

Freda along with her sister Greta - who died in 2007 aged 64 - were well known in York and the world over after many media stories were written and films made about their unusual lives.

The sisters, who were recluses, wore identical clothes and spoke and moved in unison. Two documentary films recorded their lives, which are available to view on YouTube.

The exterior of the Chaplin twins's home in Tang Hall which is now on sale

They grew up in the Tang Hall house which has just come on to the market.

After Greta died, Freda is reported to have been overcome by grief and sadness and denied herself any home comforts.

Fiona Brown, the York Celebrant who presided over Freda's funeral service at Fulford Cemetery told The Press: "Following Greta’s death, Freda lived alone in the former family home denying herself anything that she saw as a luxury. She simply could not allow herself to have, even, an easy chair to sit in – why should she have any comfort that she could not share with her sister?"

Freda and Greta Chaplin - photo taken from the film A Pair of One by Juliet Darling

The sale brochure from Ashtons says the house is "in need of complete modernisation and refurbishment".

Priced at £175,000, the house is well below the average property price in York of £303,256 according to Zoopla.

The semi stands on a corner plot with gardens to the front, side and rear.

Ashtons said: "The property is situated in this convenient location, handy for a range of shops, schools and amenities."

It is also within a short walking distance of the University of York campuses.

Inside is an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a garage.