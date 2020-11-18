THERE has been a further rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England show that a further 32 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total there up to 5,291.
There have been a further 237 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 11,809.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 173 cases take the area's total up to 8,469.
Across the UK, a further 19,609 cases have been recorded, which take the country's total up to 1,430,341.