NORTH Yorkshire Police has issued 45 fines for breaches of lockdown rules - including people holding birthday parties - as Scarborough suffers one of the worst coronavirus rates in the country and as hospitals treat nearly as many Covid patients as in the first wave.

The gravity of the current situation was outlined at a weekly coronavirus media briefing by officials including Superintendent Mike Walker, who leads the force’s response.

He said police had issued 45 fixed penalty notices over the weekend, 40 of them for incidents in the Scarborough, Filey and Whitby area alone, where the weekly Covid infection rate has been the second worst in the country, after Hull’s.

He revealed: “Twenty have been issued to those who are outside of their homes without a reasonable excuse, 16 to people gathering outside and four to people gathering indoors.”

He said some people were still gathering for birthday parties and other celebrations, thinking they were safe. “They are thinking it doesn’t affect them,” he said.

“Let me be clear – this is a very serious situation. The number of cases are increasing and all the local agencies are working flat out.”

He said members of the public had been contacting police about possible lockdown breaches and police officers and other agencies had been going door to door to get the message out about the importance of adhering to the national guidelines.

The briefing was told later that 282 patients with Covid-19 were currently being treated in hospitals in York, Harrogate, Scarborough and South Teesside, compared with 302 such patients at the peak of the pandemic earlier this year.

Amanda Bloor, of the North Yorkshire clinical commissioning groups, said the localised breakdown was 27 patients in hospital in Harrogate, 66 in York, 62 in Scarborough and 127 in South Teesside.

Richard Webb, corporate director of health and adult services, said that 48 care homes in North Yorkshire were currently affected by coronavirus outbreaks. He said each home had two or more people affected by the illness, and six of them had more serious outbreaks with 10 or more cases.