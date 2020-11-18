PUPILS at a York private school are self-isolating after a third case of Covid-19.
St Peter's School in Clifton has said they have had a third confirmed case of the virus after previous cases in September and October.
A spokesperson for the school said this afternoon: "We have been informed of a positive test for Covid-19 at St Peter’s School. As soon as this information was received, we initiated contact with Public Health England and, working with them, carried out a full track and trace of individuals who had been in close contact.
"In line with advice from PHE, a number of people have been required to self-isolate for 14 days during which time they will have remote access to teaching and learning.
"All other members of the school community have been informed that we will continue as usual, teaching in “bubbles” and adhering to our social distancing and hygiene policies, unless they have any symptoms."
