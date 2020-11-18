A GAME of Thrones star and an Emmerdale actor are among three patrons supporting a much-loved York community theatre.

David Bradley, known for both his time with the Rowntree Youth Theatre and his roles in both Harry Potter and Game of Thrones is one of three patrons at The Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road, which is celebrating 85 years since it opened.

David has been a patron of the theatre for some time, but this is the first time they have formally announced the news.

Recently, in support of the theatre in its latest fundraising campaign, Raise the Roof, David said: “The Joseph Rowntree Theatre has been a vital part of the city for so many years. I know from personal experience that it has provided opportunities for so many young people, and I will always be grateful for that. I fully support the theatre’s appeal and wish it all the best.”

The second, newly -appointed patron is York-born actor Ian Kelsey. Ian also honed his acting skills in his youth at the theatre, appearing in many shows produced by Rowntree Youth Theatre. He has starred in TV dramas including Coronation Street, Doctors, Casualty and Emmerdale.

The theatre’s third patron is local actress and drama teacher, Frances Simon. Frances is London-born and moved to York with her family fourteen years ago. She has been a great supporter of the venue, attending many shows over the years and teaching many of the youngsters who have appeared on the theatre’s stage.

The theatre recently launched its Raise the Roof campaign to help raise £90,000 to fund the shortfall in savings available to meet the costs of repairing its roofs, which have lasted for 85 years without needing any major repairs.

During the course of this campaign, a new volunteer has taken on the role of the theatre’s first Young Ambassador, Hannah Wakelam. Hannah, 20, has so far helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the theatre and has initiated some brilliant fundraising projects. She organised Yorkshire’s Got Talent and is in the process of selling tickets for a grand Christmas raffle, to be drawn on 5th December. The trustees are hoping that more young people like Hannah will come forward, inspired by the opportunities that the theatre gives them, both on and off the stage.

Supporters and volunteers have all come together to share their memories and their hopes for the future of the theatre. If you would like to join in please email any memories to publicity@jrtheatre.co.uk or contribute via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.