POLICE have launched an investigation after around £700-worth of criminal damage was caused to a train carriage owned by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
The incident occurred in the yard at Pickering Station between 4.30pm on Friday November 13 and 4pm on Sunday November 15.
There was damage throughout the carriage including:
- a chair that had been knocked over and the leg was broken
- broken and smashed lampshades on some of the tables
- first aid and eye wash kits broken into and thrown on the floor
- two toilets were left blocked
Worryingly, the handbrake had also been released on the carriage which meant it had rolled about one foot from where it had been safely left.
Police enquiries have been ongoing to trace suspects, including trawling through CCTV in the area and forensic examinations at the scene.
Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and leave a message for Craig Hardcastle. Or email Craig.Hardcastle@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference number: 12200201404.
