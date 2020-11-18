A WINTER wonderland with outdoor funfair rides will open in York next month in a bid to create some festive magic.

Web Adventure Park in Wigginton Road is planning to reopen on Saturday, December 5, after the lockdown lifts, with outdoor family entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale for the Web Winter Wonderland which will feature seven rides, a Christmas trail, outdoor catering, fake snow and the promise of an appearance by Father Christmas and elves.

The attraction has teamed up with York-based Cynosure Events, which runs the York Balloon Festival, to stage the event. Both businesses have been hit by Covid-19, with the closure of soft play centres and event cancellations.

The wonderland will open on weekends from Saturday, December 5, then daily from December 18 until Christmas Eve, and from Sunday, December 27 until Sunday, January 3.

Janice Dunphy, who runs the park, said it was difficult to plan without knowing what restrictions will be post-lockdown so they have focused on creating outdoor family fun.

“If we can open indoors we will add some dates mid-week for Father Christmas to visit. We are just hoping that Julian Sturdy, MP, can keep us out of Tier 3 when they were closing play centres automatically.”

Janice who chairs the national Family Entertainment Association said members did not understand the decision to close soft play centres and they were pushing for them to be able to re-open.

Janice said it was costing her £20,000 a month simply to stay shut, and the business had spent £150,000 earmarked for improving its animal enclosure on paying bills.

Rides will include a dodgem circuit, a fairground swing, a three-storey fun house, spinning tea cups, a balloon ride, and the Sizzler Twister.

Tickets cost £3 for under-ones, £8 adults and £13.50 for children for two hours of unlimited rides. Book at www.webadventurepark.co.uk. Sessions are at 9am, 11.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm, with the park sanitised between groups.