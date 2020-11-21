NEW research has revealed the best places to stargaze in York and across North Yorkshire.
A new study from UKCaravans4Hire.com has listed Yorkshire and the Humber as the fourth best region in the UK for stargazing, with 33 locations.
The business recommends heading to North York Moors National Park, where on an autumn evening you can often spot the Milky Way alongside up to 2,000 stars in the darkest spots of the park.
UKCaravans4Hire.com used a combination of officially recognised dark sky locations, observatories and recommended sites on sources such as gostargazing.co.uk to create the list of 33 locations, many of which are in our region.
They include York Observatory, at Museum Gardens, Dalby Forest Visitor Centre, near Thornton-le-Dale, Staxton Hill Car Park at Willerby, Rosedale Chimney Bank, near Pickering, and Sutton Bank Visitor Centre, near Thirsk.
A spokesperson for UKCaravans4Hire.com said: "The best time for you to go stargazing is in the days before, during and soon after a new moon. Nights when there is no bright moon at night and when the sun sets enough so that twilight does not affect observations present the best conditions."
The research found these are the best locations for stargazing in our region:
Astrocampus – University of York, Heslington West Campus, York, YO10 5DD
Blakey Ridge Car Park, Blakey Bank, Church Houses, YO62 7LQ
Bruce Observatory – Whitby School, Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21 1LA
Buckden National Park, Dalegarth, Buckden, BD23 5JU
Dalby Forest Visitor Centre, Dalby Forest, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7LT
Dales Countryside Museum, Station Yard, Hawes, DL8 3NT
Filey Brigg Car Park, Filey, Scarborough, YO14 9ET
Gouthwaite Reservoir Picnic Area – Nidderdale, Ramsgill, Pateley Bridge, HG3 5AE
Grinton to Redmire Dales Road Car Park, near Grinton, Richmond, DL11 6HS
Hawes National Park Centre, Butterset Road, Hawes, DL8 3NT
Malham Car Park, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DA
Ribblehead Viaduct Car Park, Far Gearstones, Carnforth, LA6 3AS
Rosedale Chimney Bank, Rosedale Abbey, Pickering, YO18 8SE
Scar House Reservoir – Nidderdale
Staxton Hill Car Park, Willerby, Scarborough, YO12 4TD
Sutton Bank Visitor Centre, Sutton Bank, Near Thirsk, YO7 2EH
Tan Hill Inn, Reeth, Richmond, DL11 6ED
The Bivouac – Nidderdale, High Knowle Farm, Upper Nidderdale, HG4 4JZ
The Coldstones Cut – Nidderdale, Toft Gate, Nidderdale, HG3 5BJ
The Moors National Park Centre, Danby, near Whitby, YO21 2NB
Thruscross Reservoir Car Park, Thruscross, Harrogate, HG3 4BB
Watersinks Car Park – National Trust, Settle, Skipton, BD24 9PU
Wharram Percy Car Park, Wharram le Street, Malton, YO17 9TD
York Observatory, Museum Gardens, York, YO1 7FR
Yorke’s Folly Car Park – Nidderdale, Nought Bank Road, Bewerley, HG3 5JA
