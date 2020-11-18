THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 261.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 62 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 282 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 37,124.
Patients were aged between 38 and 101 years old. All except 12, aged 64 to 95 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 10 to November 17 with the majority being on or after November 13.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.