The Government seems to be leaning towards the electric car and banning the petrol/ diesel car in the relatively near future.
Many years ago I built my own electric bike to test how efficient the lithium ion battery was. I was not impressed due to how expensive the battery replacement turned out to be. Car batteries at end of life must be far more expensive to replace - and that should be highlighted to potential buyers. Dewy-eyed advertising is not the answer; truthful facts are.
I firmly believe in a fossil fuel-free future but we need actual financial reasoning backed up with a Governmental cushion.
Phil Shepherdson, Chantry Close, Woodthorpe, York
