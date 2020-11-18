POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after tins of paint were stolen from a building site in Scarborough on Saturday.
The paint was stolen from a site on Valley Road, under Valley Bridge, on Saturday (November 14) at around 5.10am.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information from anyone who recalls seeing two men carrying tins of paint in the South Cliff area at around this time.
A security guard saw the men making off from the building site. The only description is that they are white and aged in their early twenties.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kirsty Masters.
You can also email kirsty.masters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200200513.