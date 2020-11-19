I note the Greens have been speaking out against the proposed dualling of the outer ring road in yet another of their policies they will no doubt claim is not anti-car (Outer ring road dualling proposal ‘should be scrapped’ says York Green Party, November 14).
They shouldn’t worry as the current Tory government has already spent the money paying people not to go to work for the last eight months. No doubt they’ll promise to build it next time if, but only if, you vote for them again.
The Lib Dems can claim they support dualling the road all they want, but it’s them who consented to the Greens closure of the The Groves and intend to deliberately add a fresh obstacle in Leeman Road. So don’t let them claim they’re not anti-car either.
Just one question for all those out there who think choking the roads is a good idea: don’t electric cars and buses need the same amount of road space too?
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe
Editor’s note: While the Green Party in York has called for dualling of the outer ring road to be scrapped, the party’s leader, Cllr Andy D’Agorne (who is also the council’s deputy leader) has said the council's ring road plans will provide an ‘excellent opportunity to integrate sustainable travel infrastructure’