POLICE have launched a witness appeal following two house burglaries in Harrogate that occurred yesterday.
The incidents happened on Daleside Drive and and Tewit Well Road between 3pm and 5pm.
Both properties were broken into but it is unclear at this time if anything had been taken. Officers are keeping an open mind to the possibility the two burglaries are linked.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish further information surrounding the incidents or suspicious activity in the area.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith or Joshua Harrison.
You can also email james.skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or joshua.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: NYP-17112020-0415 or NYP-17112020-0441.