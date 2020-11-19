A CARE team of specialists from the York area have been shortlisted as finalists for a prestigious national award.
The multi-disciplinary team from the Fenton Ward, part of Stockton Hall Hospital, has been shortlisted for the Psychiatric Team of the Year: Intellectual Disability category of the RCPsych Awards.
The Fenton Ward team provides highly specialised care to adult male patients with developmental disabilities including autism and intellectual disabilities.
The team includes a consultant psychiatrist, nurses, an occupational therapist, a psychologist and other specialist support staff.
Liz Littlewood, hospital director at Stockton Hall Hospital, said: “I am really proud that the Fenton Ward team has been selected as finalists.
“The team do a remarkable job and always strive to put their patients at the heart of the service.”
The accolade recognises the pivotal role that psychiatric teams play in improving or innovating psychiatric services in intellectual disability.
The Fenton Ward team also achieved the National Autistic Society’s “advanced status,” last year, the highest level of the charity’s accreditation programme.
Stockton Hall is located in Stockton-on-the-Forest, near York. There are both male and female wards.
The hospital supports adults with developmental disabilities such as autism and intellectual disabilities. It also treats those with personality disorders and other mental health needs.