Have you ever wondered what the world has been asking about York?

Using Google and Answer The Public, we can reveal what people have been asking the internet about the city- and also provide you with some answers.

When you start typing your query into the Google search bar, the search engine offers a list of suggestions about what you might be looking for.

It does this by referring back to questions that people across the world have previously searched for.

The majority of questions surround the history of York Minster and people are also curious about why the town is ‘so famous’.

If you are curious about the internet’s most asked questions about York (as well as the answers to them), then just keep reading.

Why

Why is York so famous?

It’s hard to pinpoint just one reason why York is ‘so famous’.

It’s home to a lot of iconic landmarks such as York Minster and the city walls.

York is also home to a lot of famous faces, including Dame Judi Dench and Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy.

Why is York so expensive?

While York is a beautiful city it’s also an expensive place to live, especially when it comes to buying and renting property.

Job site, Adunza, recently round that York is the fourth most expensive city for renters in Britain.

The average price paid for a house is at £285,088 (data taken from Zoopla)- which is expensive when you consider that the average house price in Yorkshire and The Humber is £178,475.

As to why, a couple of factors come into play, including the housing demand in the area and the average salary of the people who live there.

Why is York famous for chocolate?

Nestle Factory in York

(Photo: Geograph/Michael Jagger)

At one point, York developed a sweet reputation as The City of Chocolate.

This is partly due to the Rowntree’s and Terry’s factories which were built during the 20th century.

Are

Are York and Yorkshire the same place?

The city of York is in the county of Yorkshire- namely North Yorkshire.

Are York walls open?

York Walls

(Photo: Geograph/ Paul Harrop)

Most places in York are closed as a result of the pandemic.

However, York Walls are allowed to remain open- but there is a temporary one-way system in place to enable social distancing and to keep people safe.

The one-way system runs clockwise around the city and there are markings on the wall and floor to make this clear.

Which

Which York college is best?

It’s likely that this question has come from students at the University of York.

There are nine different colleges to choose from (Alcuin, Goodricke, Langwith, Constantine, Halifax, Vanbrugh, Derwent, James, Wentworth) and which one is ‘best’ depends entirely on your preferences.

Who

Who built York Minster?

York Minster

(Photo: Geograph/Ian Capper)

York Minster took over 250 years to build.

Several names have been linked to its construction, including Archbishop Thomas of Bayeaux, Archbishop Roger of Pont l’Évêque, Archbishop Walter de Gray, King Edwin and King Oswald.

How

How old is York?

York dates back as far as 71AD during the Roman era. 5000 Roman forces set up camp in the city, which was then called Eboracum.

However, there is evidence that people from the Neolithic period (4000-2500 BC), and Bronze Age (2500-800 BC) lived in York.

How is York University?

The University of York is considered to be a fantastic university.

It is a Russell Group university and it is currently 16th in the Guardian League Tables.

The university is renowned for teaching Humanities and Psychology courses- but they also have exemplary science courses.

When

When is York Christmas market?

Unfortunately, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic York’s St Nicholas Fair has been cancelled.

However, a Virtual Christmas Market has been set up instead, where you will still be able to browse the festive stalls without even leaving your living room.

What

What to do in York?

York National Railway Museum

(Photo: Geograph/ Phil Champion)

Before the pandemic, there were plenty of things to do in York.

For a cultural day out, you could head to The National Railway Museum or Castle Howard.

You could also head for a bite to eat at Buongiorno or The Sea Catcher.

You can keep up-to-date with events taking place by browsing through visityork.org; there are plenty of online events on the site which will keep you entertained during lockdown.